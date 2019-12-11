Missing Henrico man last heard from on Thanksgiving may be endangered, police warn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man last heard from on Thanksgiving Day and may be endangered in Henrico County.

Henrico Police were called to the 7800 block of Shrader Road on Wednesday Dec. 4 for a report of a missing persons.

Officials said relatives last spoke to 63-year-old Jack Stephen Spangler by phone on Thanksgiving Day.

“A family member reported Mr. Spangler missing after responding to the motel he was staying at to only find his personal belongings in the room and the phone receiver off the hook,” Lt. M. C. Pecka said.

Spangler is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

“The family and detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in bringing Mr. Spangler home safely,” Pecka said. “He suffers from conditions, which may require medication, therefore may be endangered.”

Anyone with information about Spangler’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.