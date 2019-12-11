Holiday Gift Deals from AAA Mid-Atlantic

Posted 3:39 pm, December 11, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – The holiday season is rolling out and we are all working to find the perfect holiday gifts while staying on a budget. Tammy Arnette from AAA Mid-Atlantic returns to our live show how you can take advantage of terrific specials all year long and especially during the holiday season. Take a look at the amazing deals offered by AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering this season. Not a AAA member yet? Tammy and AAA Mid-Atlantic are offering a special rate for WTVR viewers and discounted renewal for existing members. Click here for all the details on the discounts.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}

