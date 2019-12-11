× Gun advocates show up en masse to Chesterfield County Board meeting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Gun advocates showed up in full force on Wednesday at a Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The meeting’s maximum capacity of 290 people were allowed inside to weigh in on whether Chesterfield County should become the latest second amendment sanctuary county.

“Self-defense is tantamount to those rights that we`re standing out there trying to protect,” said advocate Don Via Jr. “People have the extrinsic right to defend themselves against any possible attacks, whether they be foreign or domestic.”

Emily Hartman, an attendee who opposes the second-amendment sanctuary city concept, said that doing so would encourage local law enforcement not to comply with the law.’

“More guns have meant increasing numbers in accidental, intentionally and heat of the moment deaths. This is not what the second amendment means,” Hartman said.

Although no vote was taken, the message of the gun-rights advocated was clear.

“We’ve got thousands of gun control laws, we just don`t want anymore and we’re done with this and we`re done with compromise. We don’t need it. Go after

criminals and take care of mental health. We just want you to send a message,” said Philip Van Cleave of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

While the second amendment was not on the agenda of Wednesday nights meeting, advocated hope it will be considered in the future.