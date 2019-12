× Crime Insider: Gas station clerk injured in robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The clerk of a Chesterfield gas station was injured in a robbery Wednesday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police responded to a gas station in the 9200 block of Midlothian Turnpike for reports of a robbery.

Crime Insider sources say a clerk at the gas station was injured, receiving a gash on his head.