First Tee of Greater Richmond to take over Belmont Golf Course

An aerial shot of Belmont Golf Course. (Courtesy Henrico County)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The century-old Belmont Golf Course soon will be transformed as part of an ambitious $4 million plan led by a local nonprofit.

The First Tee of Greater Richmond on Tuesday was awarded the contract to take over management of the Henrico County-owned course, after pitching a plan to modernize Belmont by converting its current 18 holes into a six-hole short course and a 12-hole course that would rely on many of the bones of its original design from 1916, as well as adding a driving range and practice areas.

