A Taste of The Caribbean with Coconut Shrimp

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Asuar AriAnkh of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company makes his delicious coconut shrimp with pineapple, mango chutney and sriracha aioli.
Shrimp
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed sweetened coconut flakes
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup of coconut milk
- 1 pound extra-jumbo shrimp (16/20 count), cleaned, deveined and butterflied
- 4 cups of panko bread crumbs
Mango & Pineapple Chutney
- 1 medium sized pineapple, peeled and small diced
- 2 mangos diced small
- ½ red onion diced
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 jalapeno peppers diced
- 1/2 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup water
- ¼ cup of rum
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 red bell pepper diced small
- Cilantro torn to your taste preference
- 1 cinnamon stick
Sriracha Aioli
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
Instructions
- Create a standard breading station with one bowl with flour, salt and pepper. The second bowl with eggs and coconut milk and the final bowl with panko bread crumbs, coconut flakes and parsley.
- Dip shrimp in flour mixture, then egg mixture and lastly the bread crumb mixture. Set aside on a sheet pan once all the shrimp are breaded.
- Make sriracha aioli by combining mayo and sriracha. Whisk together and put in a squeeze bottle.
- Place oil in a sauté pan on high heat. Sauté onions until translucent, about 1 minute. Add rum, brown sugar, cinnamon stick vinegar and water. Add ginger and all the remaining chutney ingredients and simmer until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Add shrimp to a pan of 350 degree oil and cook until golden brown about 3 minutes or internal temperature of 145 degrees.
- Plate up by placing the shrimp on the plate on top of white rice add chutney on the side for dipping. Drizzle sriracha aioli over the top of the dish! Enjoy!