89th Annual Richmond Nativity Pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Nativity Pageant returns soon and this year, the show has a new, indoor location - The Carilon in Byrd Park. Paige Quilter, Director of the Pageant, is with us this morning to talk about the 89th Annual Pageant. This free event will take place on December 22 at 7 pm and will feature a cast and crew of over 200 people. Learn more about the Richmond Nativity Pageant by visiting www.richmondnativitypageant.com or call 804-355-3800.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND NATIVITY}