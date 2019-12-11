× $175M Wegmans distribution operation to create 700 jobs in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A $175 million Wegmans Food Market distribution center will create 700 new jobs in Hanover County, Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

Wegmans, a grocery retailer with stores throughout the Northeast, will establish the full-service, regional distribution campus in Ashland.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.

The announcement follows a recent domestic marketing mission where the Governor met with Wegmans real estate and development officials at the company’s headquarters in Rochester, New York.

“It’s a significant win when a business decides to create 700 full-time, well-paid jobs, and we are proud that a company of Wegmans’ stature has chosen to establish its major new operation in Hanover County,” Northam said. “Virginia is a world-class transportation and logistics hub, and the location of this campus will greatly enhance Wegmans’ fast-growing East Coast distribution network.”

Founded and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Wegmans has 101 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 22 consecutive years, ranking third in 2019.