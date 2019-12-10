Snow arrives in Virginia early Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Arctic cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing moderate to heavy rain with falling temperatures. Temperatures should get cold enough for the rain to change to sleet and/or snow before ending Wednesday morning.

Surface temperatures will be a degree or two above freezing, so many road will remain wet.

Not a winter storm, but a little excitement early Wednesday. Not too different for RVA than the event we had back on Nov.12th, with some whitening of grassy surfaces and a few slick spots possible. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/BJTyxXZRyM — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) December 9, 2019

Some roadways could see brief minor accumulations, which could result in slick spots. Precipitation will end early on Wednesday, with cold conditions for the remainder of the day.

Thursday and most of Friday will be dry and cold as high pressure remains in place over the region. Another round of rain is likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, with dry conditions for the remainder of the weekend. Dry and cool weather is expected early next week.

