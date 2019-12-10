Tasty Pork Ragu

RICHMOND, Va. – Patrick Wrenn, Executive Chef of The Shaved Duck Restaurant, joined friend and owner Joe Kmetz in January 2018 with a shared goal to expose southside diners to something unique yet approachable. A Midlothian native and graduate of Monacan High School, Wrenn attended J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College’s culinary arts program and has been cooking around Richmond since 2004. Today, Chef Wrenn shares with us his delicious pork ragu! Visit www.shavedduckrestaurant.com to learn more!
