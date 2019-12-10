Wednesday snow update

Crash closed Route 3 in Spotsylvania

Posted 9:18 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19AM, December 10, 2019

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash closed portions of Route 3 in Spotsylvania County early Tuesday morning.  The crash was reported at about 12:05 a.m. near Brock Road.

“A 2018 International tractor trailer was traveling east on Rt. 3 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway, collided with a guard rail, and overturned on the shoulder,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The tractor trailer leaked diesel on the shoulder. The cleanup caused Rt.3 eastbound to be closed for several hours.”

The driver was not hurt and no charges have been placed against him at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

The road reopened at about 6:30 a.m.

