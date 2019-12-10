Richmond Ford Sponsors Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Over the last 5 years, drunk driving incidents have increased by 35% during the holidays. This means 2 out of 3 people will be affected by drunk driving in their lifetime. Richmond Ford sponsors MADD, Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, which has helped to save nearly 380,000 lives since its founding in 1980. Stop by any of the Richmond Ford locations in Short Pump, Downtown, and West Point to get your awareness ribbon and “Tie One On For Safety”. For More information visit www.RichmondFord.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND FORD}