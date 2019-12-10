Gunman jumps counter, threatens clerk

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for a gunman who robbed the RD Mart on Plank Road in Fredericksburg early Tuesday morning.

“[He] displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “[He] fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The gunman was wearing a bright orange hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, dark blue jeans, white shoes, and a bandanna over his face.

He was described as a 5’8” to 5’10” black male who weighed between 150 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.