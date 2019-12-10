× Multi-million dollar ‘pet spa’ opening in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Not to be outdone by their furry friends in Henrico, canines in Chesterfield are about to get their chance at the bone-shaped swimming pool treatment.

Pet Paradise, a Jacksonville, Florida-based chain of dog and cat boarding facilities, has filed preliminary plans to construct a 16,400-square-foot, 185-unit compound on 2.5 acres at 1218 Koger Center Blvd. near Chesterfield Towne Center in Midlothian.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants?Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

