× Multiple cases of bed bugs confirmed at Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple cases of bed bugs have been confirmed at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School, according to a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson.

The spokesperson says the school system is working Orkin Pest Control Services to provide treatment to the Northside school “immediately and over the coming weeks.”

RPS Facilities Department recently confirmed multiple cases, but officials have not released how many cases have been reported.

“In addition to the treatment of the school building, we are also providing support to families who may need assistance in treating bed bugs at their homes,” said RPS spokesperson Danielle Pierce.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.