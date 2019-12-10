Mom’s Mentoring Circle’s “Be Kind For The Holidays”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - As the saying goes, “it’s nice to be important, but it’ more important to be nice, not only during the holidays but all year long. Deborah Porter, a popular Virginia-based life coach and founder of Moms Mentoring Circle, makes a return visit to our live show to provide tips for raising grateful, thoughtful, and giving children and to talk about the three ways families can create new traditions by helping others. To learn more about the Moms Mentoring Circle, visit www.momsmentoringcircle.com.