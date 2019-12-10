RICHMOND, Va. - As the saying goes, “it’s nice to be important, but it’ more important to be nice, not only during the holidays but all year long. Deborah Porter, a popular Virginia-based life coach and founder of Moms Mentoring Circle, makes a return visit to our live show to provide tips for raising grateful, thoughtful, and giving children and to talk about the three ways families can create new traditions by helping others. To learn more about the Moms Mentoring Circle, visit www.momsmentoringcircle.com.
Mom’s Mentoring Circle’s “Be Kind For The Holidays”
-
5 steps to self-care during the holidays
-
Stay balanced this season with Sara McGlothlin’s healthier holiday swaps
-
Holiday diet and lifestyle tips for diabetics
-
Cooking therapy with Allison Carver
-
The Virginia Lottery presents their “Holiday Scratchers”
-
-
Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase: ‘It’s the season to sparkle’
-
The 63rd Annual Commonwealth Veterans Day Ceremony
-
Holiday Hot Spot Travel
-
‘Tie One on for Safety’ campaign raises awareness for driving safe during the holidays
-
Drivers urged to slow down, buckle up, move over during Thanksgiving travel
-
-
The holiday season is the Best PART of Virginia
-
The 2nd Annual “Alzheimer’s Day in RVA”
-
R Home Magazine presents “Holiday House Tours”