Kind surprise moves grandma to tears after couple steals expensive Christmas gift

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A Caroline grandmother was moved to tears by Jon Burkett and the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

The 68-year-old woman recently made her final layaway payment on a large TV she planned to surprise her family with on Christmas. When she went to the Spotsylvania Walmart to pick up the television, she offered a couple $40 to help her drive the television back to her Caroline home.

But, according to investigators, the couple drove off with her set.

Enter CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Upon learning about the woman's plight, Jon --with the help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive -- hatched a plan to surprise her as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

Jon and Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa showed up at the woman's home and surprised her with a new TV.

If you have information about the people accused of stealing the woman's original TV, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

