Holiday Style with Jammie Baker

Posted 4:24 pm, December 10, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – The holiday season can be overwhelming when it comes to getting dressed for all of the events on your calendar. Jammie Baker, Stylist & Blogger, gives us tips and tricks for achieving the look without the overwhelm and teaches us how to wear your holiday outfits in more ways than one. Learn how to get more bang for your buck and even shop your own closet by adding that extra detail this holiday season. For more style tips, follow @jammiebaker_ or visit www.jammiebaker.comto download Jammie’s FREE Winter Style Guide.

