Crime Insider: toddler in critical condition following Henrico shooting

December 10, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. --  A toddler is in critical condition after being shot in Henrico Tuesday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police say the shooting took place on the 400 blocks of Winston Street off of the Richmond Henrico Turnpike.

Henrico Police confirm that there were signs that multiple rounds were fired and that a juvenile was critically injured.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

