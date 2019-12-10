3 men arrested in drugs and guns bust in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Three men were arrested in a drugs and guns bust in Petersburg last week.

Police say the arrests came on Thursday, December 6 after detectives came “in contact with” a 2018 Lexus occupied by three men.

Those men have been identified as Deonte Johnson of Chesterfield, Darius McLean of Petersburg, and Howard Smith Jr. of Petersburg.

Police say detectives recovered three firearms, approximately $6,800 cash, three digital scales, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, pills, and five cell phones.

Johnson was charged with possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of firearm by felon, felon carrying concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by felon, possession of firearm with schedule I/II, and distribution of schedule I/II.

McLean was charged with possession of ammunition by felon, felon carrying concealed weapon, possession schedule I/II drugs, possession firearm by felon, and misdemeanor distribution of marijuana.

Howard Stith Jr. was charged with possession of schedule I/II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I/II, and misdemeanor distribution of marijuana.