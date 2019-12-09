RICHMOND, Va. - Soul Taco RVA is known for its latin flavors and southern flair that unite to create a delicious dining experience. This holiday season, Chef Ari Augenbaum, is encouraging us to think of typical holiday meats in a new way with his Turducken Taco. This taco is creative blend of duck confit, cilantro lime turkey, and crispy chicken skins topped with Brussel and fennel slaw and orange habanero sauce. The taco pairs perfectly with a rum coquette with toasted anise, which features Richmond’s own Virago Rum. Visit Soul Taco’s new location on 1215 E. Main Street in Shockoe Bottom or the original location on 321 2nd Street in Jackson Ward to learn more about the #BankATaco program that provides fresh meals to those in need in the Richmond community. To learn more, visit www.soultacorva.com.
Tuducken Tacos and a Rum Coquito
