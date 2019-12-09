Shoeless thief breaks into Chesterfield restaurant, tries to steal from slot machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are looking for the shoeless thief that took a hammer, smashed a door and tried stealing from a slot machine in the hallway of a local business.

The hammer and a grinding tool were used during a break-in at the Wing Command early Thursday morning in the Victorian Square Shopping Center.

"He or she was very, very cautious, whoever it is didn't have shoes on and moved the carpet,” said Ernesto Tanega, who has owned the restaurant for years. “I don't know if that was so they wouldn't be cut by glass or what."

Once inside, the crook tried using a grinder to cut into a safe on the front of the slot machine.

"I've got a feeling that the person has been here before because he or she was aware of camera that was pointing at the door they smashed," said Tanega.

It was around 2:30 in the morning and the thief was in no hurry, even taking time to make sure they weren't cut by shards of glass.

Tanega says this is the second time in recent memory that someone has broken in. He’s frustrated by having to fix the mess they leave behind, so he's asking CBS-6 viewers and readers to help him out.

"I know there's not much there, but if you recognize their structure or the way they walk, anything that may resemble the person that tried to break-in, that would help,” said Tanega.

Forensics came out Thursday and retrieved evidence.

If you recognize the burglary suspect, call 804-748-0660.