Security video show suspects wanted in hit and run in Richmond’s Fan District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects involved in a hit and run crash in Richmond’s Fan district.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22.

Security video shows the suspect vehicle strike a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Allen Avenue.

The impact of the crash was hard enough to push forward the parked vehicle and strike the vehicle in front of it.

A short time later, the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle got out of their vehicle, walked around the area, then grabbed their bumper, which fell off during the collision.

The pair placed the bumper in their backseat before driving off.

Police say both parked vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Anyone with information about this hit and run or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Hit and Run Detective W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.