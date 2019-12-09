× Police: Gunman arrested after weekend robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police arrested a Hopewell man accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Elm Street.

Robert William Neil Seifrield, 30, was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night crime.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the lone offender entered the business, with a black in color firearm demanding money,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. “After receiving an undisclosed amount of currency, the offender fled the business on foot. No individuals were harmed during the incident.”

Seifrield was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and two counts of abduction.

“Quick work by the officers and detectives resulted in the swift arrest of an armed and dangerous suspect during the holiday season,” Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford said.