Taco and tequila restaurant Pink Flamingo opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Michael and Maria Oseguera are at it again on East Grace Street.

The couple last month quietly opened their new taco and tequila concept, Pink Flamingo, in the former Pasture restaurant space at 416 E. Grace St.

The couple leased the space in July shortly after Pasture closed for business on June 8. Jason Alley, Michele Jones and Ry Marchant opened Pasture in 2011. It was one of the first new restaurants along what’s become a restaurant row on that stretch of East Grace Street.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants?Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

