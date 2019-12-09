× One hospitalized after Chesterfield Police cruiser strikes vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after their vehicle was struck by a Chesterfield Police officer responding to a call, according to Chesterfield Police.

The incident took place at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Irongate Drive in Chesterfield.

The civilian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.