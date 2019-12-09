Richmond newlyweds burned

One hospitalized after Chesterfield Police cruiser strikes vehicle

Posted 4:20 pm, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, December 9, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after their vehicle was struck by a Chesterfield Police officer responding to a call, according to Chesterfield Police.

The incident took place at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Irongate Drive in Chesterfield.

The civilian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.