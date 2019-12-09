Kehinde Wiley statue ‘Rumours of War’ to be unveiled Tuesday at VMFA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Renowned artist Kehinde Wiley's latest piece Rumors Of War has found a permanent place to call home in Richmond.

The statue, Wiley's response to the Confederate statues lining Monument Avenue, is nestled in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts along Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The statue shows a young African-American man in street clothing sitting on top of a horse.

Over the weekend at Black Iris Gallery, Najee Wilson, the man who inspired part of this 27-foot tall sculpture, shared his story with the crowd.

An artist and designer hailing from South Carolina, Wilson said he has felt welcomed here in Richmond.

"I think the times we are in right now... it's all about change, it's a transition to something new, we're shifting into a new space and it seems like this city is definitely ready for it," Wilson said.

Wilson will join Kehinde Wiley and other local leaders at the statue's official unveiling on Tuesday held from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at the VMFA.

A reception indoors will follow from 4:30 to 6:30 pm with live music and refreshments.