JP JumPers Foundation Special Needs Show

RICHMOND, Va. - The JP JumPers Foundation provides services and events for families affected by special needs. Each year, founder Pam Mines and the foundation host the JP JumPers Special Needs Talent and Awards Show. This year’s show will feature performances by individuals with special needs, recipient highlights, and community awards. The 2019 JumPers Special Needs Show will take place Saturday, December 14th at 2 pm at Huguenot High School located at 7945 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. For More Information visit www.jpjumpersfoundation.org