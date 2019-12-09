× Zach predicts ‘interesting commute’ Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday will be a rather warm day, with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and a few low 70s (mainly southeast of Richmond). An approaching cold front will bring high shower chances from late morning through early Wednesday.

Colder air will spill into the region behind the front on Wednesday. There will still be some showers around in the morning and it may be cold enough for some wet flakes to mix in, afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

“Arctic air will rush into the area early Wednesday, making for an interesting morning commute,” CBS 6 meteorologist Zach Daniel said. “Surface temps will be marginal, but some slick spots will be possible.”

Arctic air will rush into the area early Wednesday, making for an interesting morning commute. Surface temps will be marginal, but some slick spots will be possible. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/Y626AyoAWC — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) December 9, 2019

Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Thursday will be chilly despite plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.