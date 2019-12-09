1 killed in Dinwiddie County crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – One person was killed after a vehicle struck a tree Monday afternoon in Dinwiddie County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Church and Flank Roads.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information about the crash has been released at this time.

