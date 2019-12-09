Crash closes all lanes of Jeff. Davis Highway in South Chesterfield

Richmond newlyweds burned

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All north and southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway are closed in South Chesterfield following a crash, according to VDOT.

The crash took place near Milhorn Street, south of Woods Edge Road. All lanes in the area are currently closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice. Expect delays.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

