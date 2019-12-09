× Fire burns Richmond home: ‘The kids are still going to have Christmas… we’re going to make it happen’

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond father declared he and his wife would still have Christmas for their eight children despite a Monday morning fire that destroyed most of their belongings.

“The kids are still going to have Christmas… we’re going to make it happen,” Rudolph Phelps said standing outside his Afton Avenue home.

Phelps was already at work Monday when he got the call about the fire.

His children were at school and uninjured.

A nephew was sleeping in the South Richmond house, he said, and awoke to the flames.

Phelps said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen, however he left it to investigators to determine the exact cause.

As the Red Cross helps the Phelps family with their most basic needs like food, clothing, and medications, Mr. Phelps turned his thoughts to his wife and kids.

“We’re going to get it through as a family,” he said. “We’re going to pray about it and keep on moving.”