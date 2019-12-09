Gun rights activists gather at Virginia Capitol to protest gun control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gun rights activists gathered at the State Capitol on Monday in support of the second amendment.

The event was put on by the Virginia first foundation - as well as the Virginia citizens defense league.

Those who took part said they were speaking out against the potential changes to gun laws in the state proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.

"Getting rid of bump stocks, high volume magazines, red flag laws. These are common-sense pieces of legislation," Northam told CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "I will introduce those again in January. And I'm convinced, with the majority now in the House and the Senate, they'll become law and because of that, Virginia will be safer."

But not all Virginians agree.

"These laws would make law-abiding citizens felons for owning firearms or based on the feelings of others. We are here to tell them, my guns and my law-abiding gun activity on my property are none of your business," said Chris Shores, a board member of the Virginia First Foundation.

The governor says we lost over a thousand Virginians last year to gun violence, and that we should all find that unacceptable.