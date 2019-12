Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meteorologist Mike Stone enlisted the help of former CBS 6 meteorologist turned GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace to spread some holiday cheer for the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

The pair recently passed out gift cards to folks on some GRTC buses and at bus stops.

Check out the riders’ priceless reactions in the video above.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.