Man who robbed Prince George vape shop was sporting blonde, shoulder-length wig, police say

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who robbed a vape shop in Prince George County Friday night.

Officers were called to the Vape King in the 6800 block of Commons Drive just after 11:55 p.m. for a report of a robbery in progress.

Officer Alexis Grochmal said the suspect pulled out a “small black semi-automatic handgun,” according to witnesses.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from an employee before running out of the back of the store and “fleeing the area on foot,” Grochmal said.

The suspect was described as a black male, who was wearing a blonde, shoulder-length wig with a black cloth covering his face, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.