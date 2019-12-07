🎄Watch replay of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — The 36th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade kicked off on Broad Street in Richmond Saturday morning.

The parade, which began at 10 a.m., ran between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

Commander Paul Galanti, one of Richmond’s most notable living veterans who was held as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam from 1966 to 1973, served as the parade’s grand marshal.

“This year’s theme is ‘Inspiring Stories,’ and there isn’t a more inspiring person to honor and celebrate,” Parade Director Beth Karrer said.

This year’s lineup featured more than 100 units including themed floats, giant helium balloons, college marching bands, costumed dancers, a military tribute, and Legendary Santa courtesy of Children’s Museum of Richmond.

WTVR CBS 6 broadcast the parade live on television and streamed the parade on WTVR.com. [BONUS: Click here for the parade line-up.]

The parade will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The tradition attracted tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tuned in for the TV and online broadcasts.

