Suspect who shot at Stafford deputies during barricade situation found dead

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The man shot when deputies tried to serve a warrant for felony arson early Saturday morning later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Vicinanzo with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 2200 Green Tree Road for a warrant service around 12:30 a.m.

“When deputies arrived, the suspect fired several shots through the front door of the residence,” Vicinanzo said. “Deputies returned fire and then established a perimeter around the residence.”

Vicinanzo said crisis negotiators made contact with 43-year-old Keysean Hodges of Fredericksburg, but said he refused to come out of the apartment.

“Deputies continued to conduct negotiations for several hours, but the suspect eventually refused to continue to talk,” Vicinanzo said. “Deputies made entry into the residence and found the suspect deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Hodges was wanted on a warrant for felony arson, but additional warrants for attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were issued during the barricade situation.

Officials said no deputies were injured.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation during the situation,” Vicinanzo said.

Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.