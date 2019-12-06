RICHMOND, Va. - Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering top-notch Classic Vocal Jazz and recreating the classic nightclub entertainment feel of Las Vegas in its prime. Think Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Count Basie, glitz and glamour. Real entertainment from an era that was not only filled with great singers, performers, and great songs, but whose legacy has become synonymous with what great entertainment really is. You can see Good Shot Judy live in concert at The National Sunday, December 15th at 7 PM. To book them for your next event you can contact Brett Cahoon, the Band Leader, at Brett@goodshotjudy.com.
We Enjoyed “The Swing & The Swagger” from Good Shot Judy
