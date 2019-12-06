Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Stuff-RVA announces its opening in Scott's Addition! Kelly Adams, owner of Stuff-RVA, has created the ultimate win-win: a new gift boutique showcasing local artists' creations. Shoppers will find creative one-of-a-kind gifts. Paintings, handcrafted pottery, blown glass miniatures, jewelry, candles, and more are offered! Customers will love the uniquely designed wrapping paper for their gift items, offered free of charge. Today Kelly joins the show with her expert gift wrapper, Vicky Bray, with some tips on gift wrapping. For more information of the local artists, artisans represented, and store hours, visit www.stuff-rva.com.