Richmond elementary school teacher, minister charged with producing, distributing child porn

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond elementary school music teacher and minister was arrested Friday on charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

Kellen Thomas Donelson was charged by Homeland Security Agents following an investigation and search warrant on his Richmond home.

Donelson is a music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School in South Richmond, and an Associate Minister at Mount Hope Baptist Church.

In the summer of 2019, Homeland Security received tips that Donelson, under the name “love4muziq,” uploaded images of child porn to Snapchat and the messaging app Kik.

During a search warrant executed on his Richmond home, Donelson admitted to exchanging child pornography and told agents that his phone contained explicit images and videos.

Officers confirmed that his phone had more than 50 images and videos of child porn.

Richmond Public Schools released the following statement:

“RPS was notified that an employee assigned to Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School was arrested on federal child pornography charges. We have been informed that there does not appear to be any impropriety involving our students. The employee has been placed on leave and is barred from all RPS schools. We will continue to work with law enforcement regarding their investigation.”