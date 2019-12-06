Holiday Fashion with flair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Today we are joined by Janie Medley of "Medley Style" and her four models as they show us some holiday fashion looks, something for all ages! Janie Medley is a Richmond-based fashion and lifestyle blogger. Some of the looks you will see today include: a sequin pantsuit from Banana Republic, a sequin dress and faux fur, a red jumpsuit and faux fur, a black velvet pantsuit, and a green velvet off the shoulder party dress with faux far matching the dress. The clothes presented today were provided by Macy's Short Pump. For more information on Janie Medley visit www.medleystyle.com.