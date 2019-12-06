🎅Richmond Christmas Parade forecast for Saturday

Teen arrested in death of Richmond store clerk

Posted 12:15 pm, December 6, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Richmond store clerk Ashraf Mahasees.

Mahasees, 23, was killed November 30 while working at the K Food Store on Midlothian Turnpike near Hull Street.  A native of Jordan, Mahasees died one week before his 24th birthday.

“He was just a good guy. Just a cool guy,” customer Melvin Whitfield said. “I can’t imagine why anybody would want to do that to him.”

On December 5, Richmond Police arrested 19-year-old Deon Thomas on charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges were pending, police added.

Deon Thomas

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at 804-646-3927.

