× Teen arrested in death of Richmond store clerk

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Richmond store clerk Ashraf Mahasees.

Mahasees, 23, was killed November 30 while working at the K Food Store on Midlothian Turnpike near Hull Street. A native of Jordan, Mahasees died one week before his 24th birthday.

“He was just a good guy. Just a cool guy,” customer Melvin Whitfield said. “I can’t imagine why anybody would want to do that to him.”

On December 5, Richmond Police arrested 19-year-old Deon Thomas on charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges were pending, police added.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at 804-646-3927.