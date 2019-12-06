Decorating Christmas cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Cookies are something we can bake, decorate, and eat this holiday season! Today we are joined by former teacher turned entrepreneur, Morgan Huynh, who is known for her cookie workshops and and creating royal icing-covered cookies. Morgan is going to tell us about her company "Pipe & Flood Custom Cookies" and give us some tips on how to decorate cookies with a holiday feel. Morgan's next workshop is going to be Wednesday, January 15th from 6 PM to 8 PM at Hardywood Richmond. The Winter Cookie Decorating Workshop includes a 2-hour class, all supplies, a gift bag, and complimentary beverage. For more information visitwww.pipeandflood.com.