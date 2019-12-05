‘Tie One on for Safety’ campaign raises awareness for driving safe during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For 33 years, Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has been pushing the Tie One on for Safety campaign to have drivers plan ahead and to have a designated driver.

Statistics show that drunk driving spikes during the holidays, according to MADD. Just last year alone, their statics showed 1,068 people died from alcohol-related crashes nationwide. In Virginia, there were 895 alcohol-related crashes.

On Thursday, several local and state law enforcement groups gathered at Richmond Ford to hear about the campaign and to stand with Moms Against Drunk Driving.

"Just using your voice and keeping your eyes open...and you see someone you know that shouldn’t be getting behind the wheel it's just as simple as just having that conversation can save a lot of lives," said Amanda Petrylak, a drunk driver crash survivor.

Many in attendance shared how drunk driving impacted their life while asking drivers to take the pledge to drive safe, sober and to buckle up throughout the year.

"I’m a voice for my family that’s no longer here. I’m a survivor and I'm just thankful that I'm still here and that I'm able to do this," said Racell Broadnax, who is a drunk driving crash survivor.

To pledge with MADD in their Tie One on for Safety campaign, you can get a ribbon at any Richmond Ford dealership.

You can also click here for more information.