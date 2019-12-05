🎅Richmond Christmas Parade forecast for Saturday

Robber fires shot at woman outside Target

Posted 3:58 pm, December 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:06PM, December 5, 2019

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- A gunman fired a shot at a woman during a robbery outside the Target store near Brandermill, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The woman, who was not struck, chased after robber.

Police eventually arrested the robber near Route 288, sources told Burkett.

No additional information was released.

Police were called to the Target, on Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian, at about 2:35 p.m.

This is a developing story.

