Suspect in shooting death of Richmond firefighter arrested

Posted 11:25 pm, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35PM, December 5, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- The alleged killer of Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry has been captured, according to Crime Insider Sources.

The veteran firefighter was shot and killed while protecting her child on Thanksgiving night.

The suspect, according to CI sources, has 27 previous charges in Hopewell alone, including robbery, using a sawed-off shotgun and shooting in a public place.

The US Marshal Fugitive Task Force along with the ATF were instrumental in the investigation, according to sources.

CI sources say his arrest and charges will be announced at a news conference scheduled for Friday afternoon.

