Salon fire closes Chesterfield County strip mall

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire at a salon Thursday morning has closed an entire Chesterfield County strip mall.

Firefighters were called to the Mass Flow Dominican Salon in the 4100 block Meadowdale Blvd at 8:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say they saw smoke coming from the salon and other businesses.

The fire was marked under control by 9:30 a.m.

The fire caused smoke to fill the entire Meadowdale Shopping Center.

Businesses in the shopping center will more than likely be closed for the remainder of Thursday and reopen Friday, according to Chesterfield Fire & EMS LT. Jason Elmore.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire started in a back room of the salon.