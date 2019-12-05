× Richmond Symphony Holiday Concerts & Events

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond Symphony Holiday Concerts & Events:

Handel’s Messiah

Fri., Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Carpenter Theatre

Music Advisor George Manahan leads the Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus in Handel’s “Messiah,” a holiday season favorite. Guest soloists Suzanne Karpov, soprano; Sarah Mesko, mezzo-soprano; Alexander McKissick, tenor; Aleksey Bogdanov, baritone; and Jonathan Moyer, harpsichord; will join in a performance culminating in the iconic “Hallelujah!” chorus.

Tickets are $20-$60 for adults, and $14-$35 for children ages 3-18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.richmondsymphony.com or call 804-788-1212.

Pops Series: Let it Snow!

Sat., Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.

Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Carpenter Theatre

Join the Richmond Symphony, Richmond Symphony Chorus, and Richmond-based singer/songwriter Natalie Prass and sing along for the annual family favorite “Let It Snow!” Associate Conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin leads the program featuring holiday classics, “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” and “Joy to the World,” in addition to songs by Natalie Prass and audience sing-a-longs.

Tickets range from $10-$82 and can be purchased by calling 804-788-1212 or at www.richmondsymphony.com.

Youth Orchestra Program Winter Concert

Sun., Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Carpenter Theatre (600 E. Grace St., Richmond)

Young musicians from the Youth Concert Orchestra, Dr. Sandy Goldie, conductor; Camerata Strings, Rebecca Jilcott, conductor; String Sinfonietta, Christi-Jo Adams, conductor, and Wind Ensemble Christopher Mosely, conductor, will perform classical and holiday favorites. Admission is free, and tickets are not required. For more information on these concerts and Symphony concerts visit www.richmondsymphony.com or call 804-788-1212.

Richmond Symphony will also perform Tchaikovsky alongside Richmond Ballet The Nutcracker at Dominion Energy Center from December 13th through December 23rd. For more information visit Richmondballet.com or call 804-344-0906.