Police: Two arrested after shots fired outside Chesterfield Target

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people have been arrested following shots being fired outside of a Chesterfield Target.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the Target parking lot in the 4600 block of Commonwealth Centre Parkway for reports of shots fired.

As officers investigated, they discovered that an argument had occurred between 22-year-old Rayjhon Braxton and 21-year-old Brittany Miller. Police determined that Miller fired a gun during the incident. No one was injured in the incident.

Braxton, of the 4000 block of Hailey Crescent Drive, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond.

Brittany Miller, of the 13600 block of Winterberry Road, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and reckless handling of a firearm. She is also being held without bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.