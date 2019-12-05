× Man charged after stealing cash during attempted West End iPhone sale

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged with assault and petit larceny after stealing cash from a man who was attempting to buy his iPhone.

The victim found the iPhone online and agreed to meet the seller along the 9000 block of W. Broad Street on December 4 to purchase the phone.

Police say the victim was insistent on meeting inside a business as an added means of safety.

Upon meeting, the victim and suspect now known as Jordan T. Jones began to ask each other to see the phone and cash.

Eventually, Jones was able to convince the victim to hand over the cash, one bill at a time so that he could check to make sure the cash was real.

Once Jones had the cash, the victim was pushed and Jones ran out of the business, getting into a vehicle driven by another person.

Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and petit larceny.

Henrico Police remind the public to please remember to think safety first when looking to make you online purchases. Trust your instincts from the time you start talking to someone online and preparing to meet. Ask yourself, Is the profile filled out completely, is the seller from the area, does the profile appear newly created? Taking a moment to review who your buyer or seller is could prevent problems later. Henrico Police wants everyone to have a safe, enjoyable season.